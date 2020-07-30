A taste of old times in PJ for homesick Penangites

Many Malaysians who grew up in Penang would have fond memories of heading over to Grandma’s house on the weekends and often enjoying Hokkien Char for breakfast.

The old shack right outside Weld Quay was a particularly well-known spot.

In Penang, Hokkien Char refers to Hokkien-style fried noodles. While it shares almost the same name as Hokkien mee in Kuala Lumpur, the two dishes are quite different.

While KL’s favourite comes with thick, fat noodles drenched in very dark sauce, Penang’s style is much lighter and is usually done with yellow noodles and meehoon. In addition, the Hokkien Char sambal is often a lot hotter and less mushy than that served with Hokkien mee.

Ai Jiak Penang Food Restaurant first started at the Chung Ling Alumni Association in Jalan Utara, Petaling Jaya, but it has moved to Sea Park, directly opposite Public Bank.

It offers a few Penang classics with rice, such as asam fish head, curry chicken, pineapple curry prawns, pork trotters in vinegar, sambal petai prawns and so on.

It also offers single-serving dishes such as asam laksa, chee cheong fun, herbal chicken mee suah and that old favourite – Hokkien Char.

So, is the Hokkien Char here any good? The answer is a resounding yes!

To be perfectly honest, if someone did not grow up with Hokkien Char, it may not be a dish that speaks to them, but for those who love spicy sambal and a dish of fried noodles that is not too strong or starchy, it is well worth a try.

Ai Jiak Penang Food

9, Jalan 21/12, Sea Park

46300 Petaling Jaya

Tel: (011) 2778 8428

GPS: 3.109028, 101.623455

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



