Alicia Keys to market own line of beauty products soon

The American singer, actor and producer is joining the ranks of celebrities who’ve brought out their own line of makeup or skincare.

The “Girl on Fire” singer has teamed with E.l.f. Beauty for her new project, which is expected to launch sometime in 2021.

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and, more recently, Selena Gomez and Addison Rae have all entered the beauty game by launching their own brands. The sector is clearly very attractive to celebrities, as now Alicia Keys is developing her own line of products.

The singer is collaborating with E.l.f. Beauty to distinguish herself from her peers in this endeavour by establishing a brand that combines beauty and lifestyle with a focus on inclusivity and well-being.

The concept blends well with the image and lifestyle choices Alicia Keys puts forward. She was one of the first celebrities to adopt a “no makeup” stance not only in her daily life but during video shoots and on the red carpet.

The singer has broken the rules, and numerous celebrities have followed suit, posting bare-faced images on Instagram.

It’s thus not surprising that this new brand will place interior beauty on par with the exterior.

E.l.f. has announced that the products are developed by dermatologists and are cruelty-free. No information has been released however about what the brand will be called or what type of products will be offered.

The company has specified, however, that the brand will emerge at some point during 2021.



