Delicious apple fritters make a wicked teatime snack

Fried fruit is not exactly a new thing to Maaysians. Bananas and cempedak are well-known local treats and there are many other desserts of the fried variety.

But what about apples?

Battered, fried, and tossed with a dose of Gula Melaka and cinnamon, the crisp batter is a nice contrast to the soft apple, and the flavour is not unlike that of a warm apple pie without having to eat all that pesky pie crust to get to the comforting filling.

But not all apples are created equal, and nor are all apples suitable for frying.

The supermarket typically offers Granny Smith, Washington, Fuji, Gala, Red Delicious and Pink Lady.

Stay away from tart, green apples and don’t go for the sweetest, such as Red Delicious, which tends to be softer and may turn mushy after frying.

Settle for something along the sweet yet crisp scale. This recipe uses Washington apples but Fuji apples should work just as well.

Ingredients

700 g (4) Washington apples

60 g all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ + ¼ teaspoon salt (for salted water and batter) 60 ml milk

1 egg

Cooking oil

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

3 packed tablespoons Gula Melaka, grated

Method

Slicing the apples

Prepare a large bowl filled with cold water and ½ tsp salt. Whisk or mix until salt is dissolved.

Use an apple corer to core all the apples or slice the apples about 5 mm thick, leaving the skin on. Then use a small cookie cutter (or a knife) to remove the core.

Immediately transfer sliced, cored apples to the bowl of salted water to prevent the apples from turning brown.

Batter

In a mixing bowl, combine milk and egg and whisk to mix.

Add flour, baking powder and 1/4 tsp salt and whisk until thoroughly combined and no lumps remain.

Cinnamon and Gula Melaka

In a small bowl, combine cinnamon powder and grated Gula Melaka.

Using a fork, stir until evenly combined. As grated Gula Melaka can be moist, continue stirring until the sugar is no longer lumpy and the coating has a sandy texture.

Frying apple fritters

Fill a wok or skillet with 2 cm to 3 cm of cooking oil. Heat on high until the oil is ready for frying. Drop a little batter into the oil and if it starts sizzling immediately, the oil is hot enough.

While waiting, prepare a large plate or tray lined with paper towels and another to transfer the fried apples to once they are drained of excess oil.

Coat both sides of each apple with batter and carefully drop the slices into the hot oil, leaving a small gap between each apple.

Fry until golden brown on both sides, about three minutes per side.

Transfer the freshly fried apple fritters to the plate lined with kitchen towels to absorb excess oil. Turn the slices over after a minute or so to absorb excess oil from the other side.

Do not pile fried apples on top of each other or the apples on the bottom will get soggy. Transfer dried apple fritters to a separate plate.

Coat both sides of each fritter with a little of the cinnamon powder and Gula Melaka mixture, being careful not to break the crisp batter. Or sprinkle the mixture over the apples.

Serve the apple fritters while they are still crisp and warm, with the remaining cinnamon sugar in a small bowl for those who might like a bit more.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



