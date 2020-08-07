2020 Bangkok Motor Show attracts 1 million visitors

The 2020 Bangkok International Motor Show just concluded last week. Never a dull or slow moving motor show, the Bangkok International Motor Show has always delivered regional launches and a packed event with all major brands and some very interesting tuners in attendance.

Previous years also had the best eye candy at each booth which increased the attraction of visitors from around the region and also motoring and news media.

Following several delays, the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show finally took place from July 13-26. Organised by Grand Prix International PCL, over one million visitors were in attendance over the two-week period.

In the age of the coronavirus pandemic, the mainstay auto shows that used to get all the attention like those in Geneva, Detroit and Frankfurt were cancelled or postponed, leaving smaller auto shows like those in Bangkok and Chengdu, to be the major automotive events in the foreseeable future.

Over 25 auto manufacturers and 22 motorcycle producers took part with nearly 18,316 bookings for new cars in this period.

Toyota secured the most bookings with 3,745, mainly thanks to the reveal of their new Corolla Cross Crossover during the auto show. Premium brands like BMW also had a good showing with 888 bookings within the two-week span.

Although Thailand has gone nearly seven weeks without a local transmission of the virus that affected around 3,000 people in the Land of Smiles, health and safety precautions were still mandated throughout the show.

The country’s first large scale event since the pandemic saw nearly all attendees wearing masks and face shields. Thermal scans were placed at the entrance to the event hall and attendees were required to check-in using their mobile phones to help with contact tracing.

Meanwhile at the booths, there were specified waiting spots to ensure physical distancing in addition to specific entry and exit points to prevent overcrowding.

Head organiser of the event Prachin Eamlumnow, said, “This is more than the motor show, but also Thailand’s reputation because the other event organisers will be watching.”

It will be interesting to watch the developments in the next few weeks on whether new clusters of Covid-19 positive patients arise from this event as this result may greatly inform other event organisers around the world of the possibility of hosting these large events again.

The success around the Bangkok motor show, which even during times of a global pandemic, can draw a million visitors is to be commended.

Sources claim that the attendance figure this year is on par with the previous years’ figures, which is an anomaly within the auto show industry.

Auto shows have been in decline for several years already, with attendances to major ones steadily going down year after year.

This pandemic has been the final nail in the coffin for many automakers to realise that spending millions in marketing on a booth in an auto show may not be the best return on investment, considering that most of the attention now can be generated more cheaply through other (mostly online) means.

However, going to an auto show has always been an experience for car enthusiasts as it gives them the opportunity to be up close with the latest and greatest that the auto industry has to offer.

So, it will be a sad day when the last motor show closes its doors forever.

This article is powered by DS&F. For more automotive updates, follow DS&F on Facebook and Instagram.



