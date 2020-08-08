3 bad housekeeping habits you must break

Who doesn’t love a clean house? But homes don’t magically clean themselves and too many people have bad cleaning habits that can make it that much harder to keep the house sparkling clean.

Here are three common bad cleaning habits – there’s definitely one, two or all three that you’re guilty of – and how to break them.

Brace yourself for the truth as it’s revealed below…

1. Ignoring product instructions

The instructions on the packaging of cleaning products are designed to ensure users get the most out of the products.

Not using the correct dilution or leaving the cleanser long enough before rinsing can mean that the product is not working at full efficiency.

It doesn’t take long, so do read labels thoroughly and follow the instructions. You’ll see what a difference it makes when cleaning is done right.

2. Not washing cleaning tools after cleaning

This is a big no no as cleaning tools have been in some serious grime. A tonne of germs and dirt collect on mop heads and dishwashing sponges.

To ensure the dish sponge is cleaned before it’s next use, place it in soapy water and microwave it on high for one minute.

Rinse mops until the water runs clear and then soak it in a mixture of hot water and bleach for 10 minutes. This can be done with brushes as well.

3. Not washing up the night before

Leaving a sink full of dirty dishes overnight means time must be spent in the morning doing the washing up.

For those who leave for the office early each morning, it can even mean the dishes and rubbish are left sitting in the sink or countertops for the entire day, stinking up the house and spreading germs, and so the cycle continues.

Why not set aside half an hour every day after dinner to wash the dishes and clean up, saving time and reducing stress from waking up to a dirty kitchen.

There you have it – easy ways to maintain a clean house.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

