8 careers kids can aspire to post-pandemic

In its latest report, “Post-Covid recovery: An agenda for resilience, development and equality,” the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) proposes long-term investments for job growth over the next ten years.

It estimates that green energy could create 19 million jobs by 2030 and relaunch the global economy. Along the lines of these encouraging forecasts, here’s a look at the jobs of the sustainable development boom.

In 2019, French students released the “Manifeste pour un réveil écologique” (“Manifesto for Ecological Awakening”) in which they expressed their desire to work for ecologically and socially responsible companies.

The statement collected more than 32,000 signatures.

Here’s a look at the new careers that children may someday aspire to.

Eco-construction or ‘green building’ work: An eco-construction worker builds, converts or restores buildings with ecologically-friendly materials such as those from biological sources like wool, wood or clay.

BIM Manager: BIM stands for “Building Information Modelling,” and involves the creation of digital 3D models of architectural projects that account for all their technical and environmental constraints.

While the profession is little known on a general scale, job offers in the domain are set to continue to increase.

ESG Analyst: An ESG analyst, or “extra-financial analyst,” is called upon by businesses and municipalities to measure their investment in sustainable development and rate the relevance of their initiatives in that regard.

They rely on data provided by their clients, but also take into account reports from non-governmental organisations, governments, and credit rating agencies.

They then make recommendations regarding social responsibility concerns.

Sustainable purchasing manager: An ordinary purchasing manager is essential for saving money and efficiently allocating resources within a company.

A sustainable purchasing manager does this with a particular emphasis on minimising environmental impact.

This requires greater long-term vision than is normally the case, as generally only economic considerations are accounted for, and taking into account the surplus value of a sustainable purchase, for example in the form of returns on investment.

The manager then negotiates with the chosen “conscious” suppliers.

Master composter: With the rise of the circular economy, the role of a master composter requires competence in several domains.

The master composter provides training for professionals and individuals, speaks at conferences, produces documentary reports, and supports the implementation of new composting projects.

In cooperation with local communities, the role’s principal recruiters, the master composter may also work independently and respond to calls for tender.

Climate change project manager: The climate change project manager is charged with calculating the greenhouse gas emissions of a company and finding ways to reduce them.

He or she evaluates every step from product manufacturing to transportation and makes recommendations.

Examples of these may be the relocation of a factory to Europe or compensating for a company’s emissions by investing in sustainability projects such as Amazon reforestation.

Energy transition manager: Highly sought-after by regional governments, the energy transition manager focuses on compromise: finding solutions for improving the carbon footprint of structures and activities while taking into account the needs of the population.

The transition manager plays a role in domains such as transportation, housing and economic development.

Impact investments manager: Even the financial sector is turning green. The impact investments manager chooses investment projects whose profitability is weighed on par with social and environmental impacts.

It’s a trend in finance that seems well on its way to becoming permanent.



