Audi A5: Family friendly car with latest infotainment features

Whether as a Sportback, Coupé or Cabriolet the Audi A5 design is a real eye-catcher.

In 2020, Audi designers put some hard work on the silhouette of the A5 to give it more muscle and streamline its profile in line with its fastback look.

Then they revised the nose and tail to give it a distinctive look when approached from the rear and when you spot it in your rearview mirror.

This Audi was significantly upgraded and brought up to date with the latest facelift across all body versions.

The Audi A5 Sportback Quattro sold in Malaysia via Euromobil its official brand guardian and importer, comes with a new 2.0 TFSI engine and ‘quattro all-wheel drive’ as standard along with other top premium features.

These include full LED headlights, Audi virtual cockpit with MMI navigation plus with MMI touch.

This family friendly car is perfectly connected and offers the latest infotainment features. Plus, a completely reengineered suspension, high-performance drives and innovative driver assistance systems.

The 2.0 TFSI engine with a displacement of 1984cc technical highlights include the exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head, the rotating core module for the thermal management system, the Audi valve-lift system (AVS) for the exhaust valves, the turbocharger’s electric waste gate and dual injection.

In the partial load range, indirect manifold injection supplements FSI direct injection.

The 2.0 TFSI produces 252hp with 370Nm of torque is available between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm. Performance is sporty: With quattro all-wheel drive, it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

For a particularly expressive look, the designers at ABT are offering a brand-new rear spoiler in carbon gloss finish.

Thanks to its high-technology material, it is extremely light and at the same time very sturdy.

It underlines the high-quality, dynamic appearance of the vehicle whilst providing optimised aerodynamic characteristics and even sportier handling in the right driver’s hands.

When it comes to sport rims, A5 owners can currently choose between four different designs in 482.6 mm and 508 mm sizes at ABT Sportsline.

ABT DR, ER-C, FR and GR each are painted dark, but differ in finish, geometry and characteristics.

The lateral dynamics of the Audi A5 can also be further optimised by a set of ABT manufactured height adjustable suspension springs. They facilitate all-round lowering from 15-40 mm.

Both front-wheel and quattro-drives are taken into account, as are vehicles with and without electronic damper control.

Those who wish to emphasise the features of the interior can also order the start-stop-switch-cap, the shift knob cover and the integrated entrance lights with logo projection from ABT Sportsline.

