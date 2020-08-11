Hilary Swank heads to Mars in new trailer for Away

An emotional trailer for the series, out this fall, shows Swank (Million Dollar Baby, What They Had) leading a mission to Mars that will test her resolve as well as her family’s.

Away centres on American astronaut Emma Green (Swank), commander of the first mission to Mars. She must leave her husband, NASA engineer Matt Logan, played by Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and daughter Lex, played by Talitha Bateman (Love, Simon) behind to lead her international crew on an extended voyage to the Red Planet.

When Matt suffers a medical emergency back on Earth, Emma’s resolve and confidence are rattled.

Created by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) with Jessica Goldberg (The Path) serving as showrunner, the series is executive produced by Goldberg, Hinderaker, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Edward Zwick, Swank, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein.

Away will also star Mark Ivanir (Homeland), Ato Essandoh (Altered Carbon), Ray Panthaki (Colette) and Vivian Wu (The Best Partner) as the other members of the Mars mission crew. Monique Curnen (The Mentalist) plays a former astronaut who gave up her career to care for her special needs child, and who helps look after Matt and Lex in Emma’s absence.

Executive producer Katims said to Deadline that the global pandemic had given a new resonance to the show.

“The idea of not being able to be with people who are the most important to you, the idea of making the most important life decisions, but not being able to be with your husband or wife or child when doing it.

“The idea of being stuck in a tin can for months and months and not being able to step out in the world is suddenly resonating in a new way,” he said.

Netflix’s Away debuts on the streaming platform on Sept 4.



