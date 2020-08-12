5 ways to party safely during the pandemic

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, people are still going out to socialize, sometimes evoking criticism from others.

But it’s entirely possible to enjoy summer gatherings with friends while protecting yourself – and others – from the coronavirus.

Here are a few tips on how to stay safe when throwing a party during the pandemic.

1. Keep the numbers low

Ten people is about right for a social gathering where people keep their distance, especially if it’s taking place indoors. Avoid hugs and handshakes, and be wary of surprise guests from red zones where the virus is particularly prevalent.

2. Take the situation in hand

Just because it’s a party doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take precautions, especially with regard to clean hands.

Just think of the huge number of nasty Covid-19 virions that have already been washed down drains all over the world, and remember that soap is a staunch ally in your battle against the invisible enemy.

Take some time to wipe down surfaces that people are likely to touch – faucets, door handles, toilet handles, light switches etc – both before and after your gathering.

3. Nothing like a breath of fresh air

Remember to keep windows open. A steady supply of fresh air is essential to counter the virus, especially when several people are present. And given summer weather, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this simple and effective measure.

4. Close to your heart, but not in your face

Try to maintain a physical distance of at least one meter (two meters is even better) between guests.

This is not an easy thing to remember at a party, but it’s vitally necessary to limit the propagation of Covid-19. So spread the word (from afar) to ensure that everyone is aware of the need for this precaution.

5. Designate people to serve food and drinks

Another good idea is to designate one individual to serve people, if you are planning a sit-down meal. If you are offering finger food, one person should distribute it on individual plates or platters.

The same rule should also apply for drinks, so appoint someone to act as a bartender.

Bear in mind that confusing your glass for someone else’s should be avoided at all costs during the pandemic, so make sure that everyone has their own eco-friendly paper cup with their name on it.



