Oversized jewellery makes a comeback

PARIS: Seen on the catwalks of numerous major designer labels during the Fall/Winter 2020-2021 shows, oversized jewellery seems to have won over legions of fashion fans from across the world.

According to the latest report from the global fashion search platform Lyst, searches for chunky gold necklaces increased by 113% over the last 12 months, a clear indication that blingy styles are back.

For this report, Lyst analysed the online shopping behaviour of over 9 million consumers who conducted online searches and made purchases online across some 12,000 brands and retailers over the last 12 months.

The verdict? Discreet jewellery pieces are no longer the most in-demand, as bolder, shinier and more exuberant designs take the lead.

The search platform reveals that 68% of jewellery shoppers searched out gold pieces in 2020. In addition to oversize necklaces, a particularly hot commodity when made in the most precious of metals, gold hoop earrings are also in the spotlight with a 51% increase in searches over a year.

And more generally, oversized and layered jewellery – in short, which are easier to see from far – are stirring up interest among online shoppers, like statement pieces such as chokers featuring large chain links or crystal pendants, which have seen a 225% rise in searches over a year.

Men’s jewellery

Whoever said jewellery was just for women? Male shoppers are no longer holding back when it comes to expressing their style with precious pieces.

Lyst reveals that searches for men’s jewellery recorded an uptick of 150% over the last 12 months.

And while men are responsible for 57% of the searches for silver chain necklaces, they are also increasingly interested in pearls, with the term “men’s pearls” seeing a 17% increase in searches over the year.

And it seems that actor Timothée Chalamet, who wore a vintage Cartier brooch to the last Oscars ceremony, has clearly boosted the image of that piece with 20,000 shoppers looking for similar styles following the event.

Other jewels on the rise this year are shell necklaces (up 56%), cherry blossom earrings (up 17%) and ethical jewellery (up 20%).



