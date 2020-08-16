Recipe for famous Mexican Coffee Bun

The legendary Mexican coffee bun, or Rotiboy, is a made-in-Malaysia treat with a crusty coffee topping and scrumptious butter filling.

The word “Mexican” might be misleading as the recipe for this bun was conceived in a bakery in Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

It is now famous all over the world with many Rotiboy bakeries and copycats cashing in on this popular treat.

Contributor Ho Siew Loon has made her recipe available to Rasa Malaysia, so check it out and enjoy.

Ingredients

For the bun

500 g bread flour

80 g castor sugar

9 g salt

20 g milk powder, (optional)

10 g dry yeast

60 g butter

280 ml water + 1 large egg, mixed together

Topping

200 g butter

150 g powdered sugar, sieved

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

200 g cake flour

1 tablespoon instant coffee + 2 tablespoons hot water or 3 tablespoons espresso

1 tablespoon coffee liqueur or 1 tablespoon coffee essence, (optional)

Filling

100 g butter

Method

For the bun

Combine all the dry ingredients in an electric mixer and mix thoroughly. (Use the dough hook.)

Gradually add in water and egg mixture and knead on medium speed for about 10 minutes.

Slowly add the butter and continue kneading until the dough is shiny and elastic. (Note: The dough should be able to stretch without breaking.)

Cover with a cloth and leave to proof for about 40 minutes or till the dough has doubled in size.

While the dough is proofing, prepare the topping.

Topping

In an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar together until pale in colour.

Gradually add the egg.

Fold in the flour on low speed.

Add the coffee mixture and liqueur or espresso if using. Mix till combined and set aside.

To make the bun

On a lightly-floured surface, punch the dough down to release the air.

Divide dough into portions of 25 g each. Roll out into a small circle and place one tablespoon of butter in the middle of each round and wrap up the butter with the dough.

Leave the buns to proof for about 45 minutes or until double in size.

Put the cream topping into a piping bag and pipe the cream in circles around the bun.

Bake at 215ºC for 18 minutes.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Ho Siew Loon is a contributor to Rasa Malaysia.



