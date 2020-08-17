Rimba, the extrovert feline with a playful nature

Rimba is a 14-month old domestic medium-hair cat, who is named after the area she was found in – a jungle or “rimba” in Malay.

According to Yoyo, who fell in-love with her instantly and decided to adopt her, Rimba is a gentle and playful cat, who is somewhat of an extrovert.

“Rimba and I play chase and hide and seek at night. I can’t tell if Rimba or I actually like it more.

“She is fascinated by strings and sometimes she eats and poops them out the next day. In her free time, Rimba likes looking at the birds outside and chomping on the plants at the window ledge,” Yoyo says.

Rimba likes the taste of human food, although it doesn’t really agree with her. “She always wants human food but I’m learning not to fall for her charms as she has fallen really sick before. So far she gladly eats the kibbles and wet food I give her.”

If there’s anything Rimba does not like in the least bit, it has got to be sitting the carrier on the way to the vet. But can anybody really blame her?

She is a rather smart feline, having learned a few fascinating tricks. “Rimba used to play ‘fetch’ when she was a kitten. She can also sit still if asked, maybe for five minutes,” Yoyo says, adding that her cat has also mastered the art of zig-zagging past her legs and making a dash for the door so she can play outside.

A naturally friendly cat, Rimba is happiest when there are people around as she loves socialising with them, receiving pets and playing with them.

At night, Rimba likes to sleep on her own. “She is not tempted to sleep in my bed but loves to sleep on a higher surface or under the couch, depending on her mood. Sometimes on the sofa and bookshelf too,” Yoyo says.

