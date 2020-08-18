What to do with your fur babies during the holidays

When it comes time to discuss vacation plans, an additional headache for pet owners is deciding what to do with the fur babies while they’re away.

With the Hari Raya Haji holiday just around the corner, many Malaysians are likely looking right now for places to house their pets while the family goes on vacation.

Most Malaysians tend to board their cats and dogs at pet hotels, but there are alternatives that many people may be unaware of.

Some of these may be cheaper and, more importantly, cause less stress to the pets.

Here are five options for caring for pets while away on holiday.

1. Pet sitting

There really is no place like home for a pet. Instead of leaving Fido the dog or Ms Whiskers the cat in a strange and unfamiliar pet hotel, hire a pet sitter and leave them at home where they feel most comfortable.

Hiring a professional pet sitter allows the pet owner to arrange schedules for feeding times, playtime and walks for the dogs.

Of course, the pets are likely to be wary of a stranger dropping by the house to look after them, but they will get used to it.

For those looking into pet sitters, JomPaw.com, Kaodim.com and Petbacker.my are good places to start.

2. In-home pet boarding

Instead of the pet sitter coming to your home, how about sending your pets for a mini-vacation at the pet sitter’s home instead?

Some sitters take pets into their homes while their owners are off on vacation. This option may seem more feasible to those who are worried about giving a stranger access to their home.

Pet sitters often have their own animals, so the pets get to socialise with others. And placing them in a pet sitter’s home means the pets will get more personal attention and regular interaction.

3. Pet hotels

This is the option most Malaysians are familiar with and tend to choose.

It is important to do some research when choosing a pet hotel as some establishments may offer less than optimal services.

The better pet hotels will provide dogs with a play area and take them for walks so they get to spend some time outside their cages.

Cats should be provided with their own private space to relax, preferably equipped with a litter box, some toys and maybe a kitty condo.

If the cat or dog has any special needs or requirements, it is important to tell the pet hotel personnel and remind them of this for the comfort and safety of your fur babies.

4. Neighbours or friends

What are friends for? If there is a friend who is familiar with and cares about your fur babies, it might be a good idea to ask them for help. If your friend knows a thing or two about taking care of pets, it will most certainly make things easier.

Of course, take their character into consideration – trusting a very forgetful friend to watch over your fur babies is not likely to end well.

Instead of offering them money to watch over your pets, perhaps offer to repay the favour by watching over theirs when it’s their turn to go on vacation.

And remember to buy a souvenir for the friend as a thank you gift.

5. Take your pet along on holiday

Instead of fretting about where to house the pet, perhaps the best solution is to take your fur baby along for the holiday.

Pet-friendly hotels exist in Malaysia and taking Fido or Ms Whiskers along on vacation would certainly be an interesting holiday experience.

First things first, make sure the holiday accommodation is pet-friendly, lest one arrives to find there is no place for the pets. Pack pet supplies and food along with the usual holiday luggage.

If your fur baby has any medical conditions, it is advisable to consult the vet on whether it’s a good idea to bring your pet along on vacation.



