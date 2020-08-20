‘The Glorias’ with Julianne Moore heads to Amazon Prime Video

Originally scheduled for a release on the big screen Sept 25, the film about the life of American activist Gloria Steinem will in fact be available to be streamed in the US and Canada five days later.

A decision that may come as a surprise, given that a selection of highly anticipated films such as Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is set to come out in movie theatres in early September.

Like many films scheduled to be released this year, “The Glorias,” a biopic about Gloria Steinem, will not be screened in movie theatres after all but will head straight to Amazon’s streaming platform.

North American viewers will have to wait until Sept 30 for the chance to watch Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander star in the film based on the life of the feminist American journalist.

For the moment, the release on Amazon Prime Video only concerns the North American market. The film will also be available for purchase or rental via other streaming platforms.

“The message of Gloria’s life and activism and spirit speak so strongly to the current moment, and we collectively decided to pivot from a theatrical release to this new, digital plan to give the film its widest audience, right away,” stated Roadside co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff.

The film had been set to release in movie theatres September 25 in North American after having been screened last January at the Sundance Festival.

Alicia Vikander plays the young Gloria Steinem, during her days as a journalist in the 1960s, while Julianne Moore takes on the role of the icon for the 1970s period, which covers Steinem’s involvement in the women’s liberation movement.

Bette Midler and Janelle Monáe also feature in the cast.



