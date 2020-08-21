Lansky and Rosey: Siblings as different as night and day

Lansky and Rosey are five-week old siblings adopted by Helen Leijon. Although they look rather similar, their personalities couldn’t be more different.

Lansky is an energetic male with a distinct mischievous streak which makes him the naughtier and cheekier of the two.

Rosey on the other hand, is rather prim and proper, preferring to face life in a calm and cool manner. She’s a little timid though, the direct opposite of her in-your-face brother.

According to Helen, despite their wildly differing personalities, both kitties are very affectionate.

“Lansky loves to play and run around, and loves his mouse teaser toy. Rosey on the other hand is more reserved but curious and definitely not as wild as her brother,” Helen says.

Both love to eat and devour anything you put in front of them.

“Both of them love food and will ‘scream’ at me for snacks. Their favourite is the wet chicken food I feed them – they wolf it down the moment I put their bowls in front of them.”

Helen says both kittens are very responsive to their names and will come running the moment you call them.

“Both will immediately come when I call for them but then will scream for food right after,” Helen says, laughing at their silly antics.

Understandably, both Lansky and Rosey dislike going to the vet, but “that’s a given for most pets”, Helen says.

“When I first got them, Rosey was the feisty one, she would hiss at me even while purring, but she ate a lot.

“Lansky was quiet and reserved, he was more open to being petted. Weird how their personalities swapped only after a week at home,” Helen says.

Fun fact: Lansky and Rosey’s names were swapped after Helen realised their gender. “Lansky was originally Rosey since we thought he was a female due to his calm personality. Same for Rosey!”

