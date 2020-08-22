Would you apply for these weird-titled jobs?

Nobody wants to be a clerk or an “associate” anymore! Employers and employees are seeking more inspiring, colourful workplaces — and with this comes more job advertisements for “ninjas”, “wizards”, and “gurus”.

But what do these weird new job titles really mean? And where exactly can one find work as a Marketing Superhero or Retail Jedi?

Resume.io analysed over 10,000 job ads to find out where employers are hiring for roles with the weirdest job titles – and then added their findings to an interactive map.

As part of this project, Resume.io also surveyed 1,000 Americans to find out how they feel about these terms and whether gender, age or education level plays a part in applying for them.

With this project, Resume.io explores the impact “quirky” job titles have on applicants and their perception of the role they are about to apply for.

Women less likely to be comfortable with ‘genius’ label

Women have always had to deal with discouraging job titles. Fireman? Manpower in general?

Even ungendered job titles that carry cultural baggage (nurse and receptionist, for example) have the effect of cementing old-fashioned views into a professional world that urgently needs modernising.

The weird job titles that most alienate women are the most superlative ones.

According to the survey, women are 30% less likely to apply to champion or genius roles than men, and 38% less likely to apply to be a guru.

Could this be the Dunning-Kruger effect – that incompetent people are more likely to overestimate their abilities – in action?

After all, according to an OK Cupid poll, 46% of men believe themselves to be actual geniuses. For women, the figure is just 30%.

This article first appeared in jobstore.com

