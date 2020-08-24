Spyro: The gecko who loves ‘shoulder rides’

Sporting brilliant orange-yellow streaks across his entire body, Spyro is a seven-month-old Tremper Albino Leopard Gecko belonging to Helen Leijon.

She says Sypro is intelligent, cheeky and obedient, and is great buddies with his roommate Cookies, a female Supersnow Leopard Gecko, who’s four months old.

“He generally likes to do what Cookies does, which is essentially eat, sleep and keep warm.

“Spyro is super chill and will stay in a shallow cup for 10 minutes without moving,” Helen says.

According to Helen Spyro has some pretty specific tastes and won’t just eat anything you put in front of him.

“He eats mealworms but strangely doesn’t like red runner roaches or superworms as much as Cookies. Maybe it’s because he’s a grown man with high class tastes,” she jokes.

She also says Spyro is a loner who does not like being touched by humans. “He doesn’t like being picked up but likes a ride on my shoulders. He also tends to ignore me when I open up his enclosure but still doesn’t bite or hiss at me. He loves his hide more than Cookies does.”

