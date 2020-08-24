Underwater World Langkawi: An experience for the whole family

Underwater World Langkawi, which opened its doors in 1995, is a huge complex of aquariums and habitats for denizens of the water from all over the world.

The complex is one of the largest marine and freshwater aquariums in Southeast Asia. One of the reasons it was built was to create awareness of the importance of preserving our oceans.

The star is, of course, the 15-metre-long walkthrough tunnel under the main 500,000L seawater aquarium, which allows an up close and personal view of the creatures that make it their home.

Other attractions include a reptilium, where cold-blooded creatures are on show, an area displaying invertebrates, a display of freshwater fish, a section exhibiting poisonous and venomous creatures, a coral reef section, seashell display and a koi pond.

The tropical rainforest was like the real thing, hot and humid. Birds fly around freely and the flamingos lined up around the pond were a wonderful sight. But remember, feeding the animals is prohibited.

In the temperate zone, watch the sea lions swimming around the aquarium. Unlike at a zoo, the sea lions here swim freely, they do not have to entertain visitors with tricks. It was good to see the relative freedom they have.

The penguin section is wonderful, with African penguins and rockhopper penguins. The exhibition area is large and a lot of information about penguins is provided.

Children and adults alike can learn a lot about these fascinating animals, apart from enjoying their cuteness.

Many people have reservations about zoos and aquariums as the animals are not in their natural habitat and could be abused. But this is clearly not the case at Underwater World Langkawi.

The aquariums are huge and the fish, penguins and other animals are free to swim/roam freely within.

They are well taken care of and well fed. Visitors can actually watch the feeding at these times:

African penguins: 11am and 2.45pm

Rockhopper penguins; 11.15am and 3pm

Furseal: 2.30pm

Tunnel Tank: 3.30pm

Underwater World Langkawi was designed to educate and entertain, so it is a great attraction for the whole family, as well as being a place to enjoy watching creatures one would otherwise never get to see except in nature films.

Underwater World Langkawi is open daily from 10am to 6pm and 9.30am to 6.30pm on public holidays and school holidays.

Khai and wife Amira are Malaysian travel bloggers who blog at Kaki Jalans. Their travels have taken them to almost all the countries in Asean and five countries in Europe. They are still actively travelling and adding to this list.



