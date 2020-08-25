3 tips for hiring cleaners in Covid-19 times

As Malaysians adjust to the new normal, most activities are seeing a revival, including the hiring of cleaners to get the housework done. This shows a positive and confident recovery.

However, both customers and service providers should continue to take the necessary steps to ensure their health and that of those around them is protected.

Here are three ways to ensure everyone’s safety.

1. Keep a check on health

According to the World Health Organisation, the most worrying signs of Covid-19 are fever, dry cough and tiredness. The less common signs are aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea conjunctivitis, headache and more.

However, a fever is not the only thing to be taken into consideration. Having a cough and flu-like symptoms can also impact those around one if transmitted and affect their immune system, making them more prone to contracting other illnesses such as the dreaded Covid-19.

The new normal includes e-hailing companies allowing the cancellation of rides if drivers are displaying any flu-like symptoms, which can also be in taken into consideration when professional cleaners show any signs of illness when they show up at your door ready for work.

2. Follow SOPs

Scanning one’s temperature before entering different locations has become part of the SOPs in the new normal.

The number of customers in stores is limited and people must maintain a least one metre apart from each other. These SOPs are important when using a cleaning service as well.

Customers and cleaners should keep at least one metre apart and practise good hygiene habits, like washing hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds to minimise the risk of transmitting germs or viruses.

Wearing a face mask is advisable as well to prevent the exchange of droplets between customers and cleaners.

An experiment was conducted using high-speed video to show how hundreds of droplets are generated by just saying simple phrases, but once a person’s mouth is covered with a washcloth, nearly all of the droplets are blocked.

3. Cashless payment

This may not seem like a big deal, but considering the number of hands that touch a single cash note, it can really make one question the cleanliness of the cash in hand.

With over 3,000 types of bacteria living on a single banknote, it is better to use cashless payment during this crucial period when transmission of the coronavirus is high.

So stick to cashless transactions as much as you can.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

One of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing local services platforms, Kaodim connects users to dependable and professional local service providers – fast and hassle free. With the Kaodim app, users can access professional services for home renovation, office cleaning and much more.



