Kimchi fried rice: Time to spice up your life

If you’re looking to bump up the taste and texture of an otherwise ordinary bowl of fried rice, then a handful of kimchi will add a nice touch of spiciness and pungency.

This recipe is quick and easy – believe it or not, it takes only 15 minutes from start to finish.

The core ingredients are kimchi and steamed rice, but Spam, pork belly, bacon and an egg would feel right at home.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons oil

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1/4 small onion, finely diced

115 g kimchi, cut into small pieces + 1 tablespoon kimchi juice

500 g overnight steamed white rice

1 tablespoon soy sauce or to taste

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

3 dashes ground black pepper

1 spring onion, sliced

Method

Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan and sauté the garlic and onion until aromatic.

Add the kimchi and do a few quick stirs before adding the rice. Stir to combine well.

Add the soy sauce, sesame oil, black pepper and spring onion. Stir a few times to blend with the rice. Dish out and serve immediately.

Working with kimchi

Bottled kimchi from the store has a liquid in it – the moisture content or juice from the napa cabbage.

To prep, first squeeze the liquid out of the kimchi before cooking the fried rice. The best fried rice should be toasty and dry, not wet and lumpy.

Tips

Fry up cubed Spam, pork belly or bacon and mix it into the rice.

Fry an egg sunny side up and place it on top of the kimchi fried rice.

Kimchi is spicy, so remember to reduce the amount you use if prefer a milder taste.

Kimchi fried rice can be frozen, making it a perfect dish for meal prep.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



