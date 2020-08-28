IKEA and Lego help your kids tidy up their toys

DELFT: While parenting can be difficult at the best of times, it is particularly challenging when it comes to teaching children how to clean up after themselves.

To provide a creative solution to this problem, IKEA has collaborated with Lego to create a playful storage solution that will delight the entire family.

Bygglek consists of a series of storage boxes that are equipped with LEGO studs on the top and the front, offering kids the possibility to integrate these boxes as part of their LEGO builds.

“Where adults often see mess, children see a stimulating creative environment, and BYGGLEK will help bridge the gap between these two views to ensure more creative play in homes around the world,” Andreas Fredriksson, designer at IKEA of Sweden, said in a statement.

The white boxes of the Bygglek range come in four sizes and can be used with any existing and future Lego elements, as the studs used on the lid and front are part of the Lego system in play.

The designers behind Bygglek collaborated with child psychologists to consider creative solutions to make tidying up a playful experience for children, most of whom are not predisposed to tidiness.

According to the LEGO Play Well Study 2020, most parents recognise the importance of letting kids play, with 85 percent of those surveyed admitting that messy play makes children feel free and helps develop their creativity.

However, one in two parents worry about their child making a mess when playing and feel a compulsion to tidy up around their kids even while their child is still playing.

“BYGGLEK provides families with a product range that helps create space for more play in their everyday – fuelling creativity, making it possible to have more fun together.

“It’s a possibility to play, display the cool creations and return to it to replay, remake, recreate or start over,” Rasmus Buch Løgstrup, designer at the LEGO Group, commented.

The new Bygglek line will be available in IKEA stores in Europe and North America from October 1.

Prices start at $9.99 for a set of three small boxes, and go to $14.99 for the largest box.



