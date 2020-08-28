PlayStation 5: Pre-orders open for select US customers

MINATO CITY: Even before unveiling the date of its launch, Sony is already offering some customers the possibility to be the first ones to play on its new console, the PlayStation 5.

The pre-orders come with conditions, as those interested in being first in line have to live in the United States to be selected by Sony.

First come, first served? Sony has announced that the presale of its next console, hotly anticipated by millions of fans around the world, will be limited to a certain number.

To be among the very first players to handle the new-generation Sony console, those interested must first fill out a form online and fit some additional criteria, such as already owning a Playstation.

Then you need to provide your user name and prove that you are based in the United States.

“Any orders that contain a non-US based address will be cancelled,” the FAQ page outlines.

Sony will notify the lucky winners by sending them an email invitation that will contain the pre-order details with an expiry date and time. This pre-sale will be valid for the purchase of a single console only, given the demand observed for the PS5 worldwide.

Rewarding the most loyal customers

It’s a stroke of marketing innovation on the part of Sony to propose premier access to the brand’s most loyal clients.

“Our selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities,” explains the answer to the first question of the FAQs, suggesting that the most active players will be given access.

A bold idea since the official price of the new console remains to be revealed, along with the official launch date, which should be very soon.

Other products will also be available to pre-order but without the conditions of exclusivity.



