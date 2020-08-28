Quality and affordability at Penang International Dental College

The decision to pursue a degree in dentistry is not made easily. It requires a lot of thought and a fair bit of research considering the duration and cost of the programme.

If a student has done their research, they would know by now that dentistry requires a commitment of five years’ study compared to other programmes that are completed in three years. The cost of pursuing a dentistry programme is also comparatively more expensive.

Nevertheless, if the desire to pursue dentistry is strong, Penang International Dental College (PIDC) is a serious contender.

And here’s why…

PIDC’s Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) programme is affordably priced at RM299,700 (payable at RM59,940 per annum).

To help alleviate the heavy financial commitment, PIDC offers a RM30,000 scholarship to deserving students to realise their dream of becoming a dentist.

Apart from this, Affin Bank offers student education loans for a maximum of 90% of overall fees at affordable rates with principal payment upon the student’s graduation.

A PTPTN loan of up to RM85,000 is also available for qualified students.

Quality training

Once enrolled in the programme, a student of dentistry is trained via a combination of theory classes, simulation and lab training as well as clinical training.

While PIDC’s fees may be relatively affordable compared to other dental colleges in Malaysia, the DDS programme at PIDC is of high calibre.

The college was the first private dental college to be awarded the 6 Stars MyQUEST rating.

This rating is used by the Education Ministry to evaluate the performance of private colleges in the aspects of quality students, programmes, graduates, resources and governance.

MQA-accredited, PIDC has since trained 600 dental surgeons, many of whom work with the Health Ministry, Defence Ministry and in private clinical practices across the country.

Some alumni have also gone on to pursue postgraduate training in the UK, Australia, Hong Kong and public universities in Malaysia.

Choose your own path

The dental programme in PIDC is unique in that students undergo training at two of the country’s leading dental education institutions.

For the first two years of study, lectures will be held in Mahsa University’s Saujana Putra Campus in Jenjarom, Selangor, with the final three years at the PIDC Campus in Butterworth, Penang.

Built for campus life, Mahsa University comes fully equipped with sports and lifestyle-centric facilities, making it an ideal place for pre-clinical students to acquaint themselves with student life.

The PIDC campus in Butterworth meanwhile, is designed for senior clinical students working towards graduating and is therefore adequately equipped with dental equipment and facilities for academic classes and clinical training.

There is also the added excitement of crossing the bridge to Penang Island for a day of fun too.

Students pursuing the DDS programme at PIDC will be happy to know they are not restricted in any way to only one career pathway after they graduate.

After graduating with a DDS degree and registering with the Malaysian Dental Council, students can etch your own career paths in the following areas of expertise:

General dental practice

Health Ministry dental services

Hospital dentistry

Speciality practice

University teaching and research

Dentistry in the armed forces

Making the world better – one smile at a time

PIDC’s aim is not limited to training competent dental surgeons at affordable fees. The institution also has a heart for the country’s underserved communities.

In the past 11 years, PIDC’s full-fledged dental college has played an integral role in the development of oral healthcare – especially for those from the lower income bracket, the physically and mentally challenged, and senior citizen groups.

PIDC also works with the Penang state government, NGOs and welfare organisations to create awareness and encourage people from lower socio-economic groups to access affordable oral healthcare.

As of now, the college treats approximately 30,000 patients annually. Many of these are carried out as part of its students’ requirements to graduate.

So, what are you waiting for?

Commencement for the upcoming dental programme starts in October, so hurry to secure your place at PIDC today.

For more enquiries, e-mail [email protected] or WhatsApp 012-203 8638.

