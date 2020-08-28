Red Lobster biscuits just like in the restaurant

There are people who go to Red Lobster just to stuff themselves with these fabulous biscuits. In the US, over a million biscuits are served in a day.

With this copycat recipe, the family can enjoy these famous biscuits at home anytime. They taste just like the real deal.

Ingredients

2 cups Bisquick biscuit mix (available at the supermarket) or all-purpose flour mixed with salt, butter and baking powder

2/3 cup milk

1/2 cup cheddar cheese shredded

1/4 cup butter melted

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

Method

Preheat the oven to 230ºC.

Mix biscuit mix, milk, and cheddar cheese until a soft dough forms; beat vigorously for 30 seconds.

Drop dough by the spoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for eight to ten minutes or until golden brown.

Mix melted butter, garlic powder, and dried parsley; brush generously over warm biscuits before removing from the cookie sheet. Serve warm. Makes 10 to 12 biscuits.

Tip: These biscuits will keep for up to three days in an airtight container or refrigerate them and heat in a toaster oven before serving.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



