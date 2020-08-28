Red Lobster biscuits just like in the restaurant

There are people who go to Red Lobster just to stuff themselves with these fabulous biscuits. In the US, over a million biscuits are served in a day.
With this copycat recipe, the family can enjoy these famous biscuits at home anytime. They taste just like the real deal.
Ingredients
- 2 cups Bisquick biscuit mix (available at the supermarket) or all-purpose flour mixed with salt, butter and baking powder
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese shredded
- 1/4 cup butter melted
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
Method
- Preheat the oven to 230ºC.
- Mix biscuit mix, milk, and cheddar cheese until a soft dough forms; beat vigorously for 30 seconds.
- Drop dough by the spoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for eight to ten minutes or until golden brown.
- Mix melted butter, garlic powder, and dried parsley; brush generously over warm biscuits before removing from the cookie sheet. Serve warm. Makes 10 to 12 biscuits.
Tip: These biscuits will keep for up to three days in an airtight container or refrigerate them and heat in a toaster oven before serving.
This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia
Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.