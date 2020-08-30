No-frills, no-fuss ‘Yummy’ fried chicken in Klang

The KY Speaks blogsite was created to act as a database of restaurants and stalls worth a second visit.

The idea was to share these spots with others so that these small businesses can continue to offer their great cooking and sustain their operations.

Sometimes, it takes a lot of storytelling and pictures to do the food justice and at other times only a few words are necessary to describe the pure joy of enjoying a meal at one of these places.

This review is one such instance.

But that does not mean this stall in Bandar Puteri Klang is less worthy of a visit, au contraire, take the drive. Yummy Fried Chicken is well worth it.

It is simply some of the best no-frills fried chicken ever. There is almost always a queue at the stall and the chicken is always piping hot, crisp, juicy and absolutely delicious.

Those who like it fatty should go for the thigh or drumstick. It is RM3.50 per piece regardless of cut.

The stall also offers fried mee hoon (meh), and tong sui, a Chinese soupy dessert, which is okay.

Go for the fried chicken, forget the rest.

Yummy Fried Chicken

25 Lorong Pending 4b

Bandar Puteri

41200 Klang

Selangor

GPS: 2.993305, 101.467729

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



