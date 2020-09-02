BMW develops a maintenance-free chain for bikers

MUNICH: German manufacturer BMW Motorrad has shown off an innovative chain that could considerably change the life of many bikers.

Its new M Endurance chain requires less maintenance and no lubricant thanks to a new coating material.

The first two 4-cylinder models BMW S 1000 RR and S 1000 XR already offer this innovation as an option, and it will soon be made available to further models.

This new M Endurance chain gets rid of the need for chain lubricant and tension adjustments on its motorcycles, because it’s made of etrahedrally amorphous carbon (ta-C), better known as industrial diamond.

The substance is hard and resistant, eliminates friction, and therefore doesn’t wear out.

The BMW press release highlights the maintenance-free aspect of this new material, and therefore its green properties.

It eliminates “cleaning work that is unavoidable with a conventional chain due to splashed lubricant. Accordingly, the M Endurance chain also offers maximum environmental friendliness.”



