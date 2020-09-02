Looking for a more natural acne remedy? Try honey

Why bother with multiple products sporting incomprehensible lists of ingredients, which could be harmful to your health, when you can turn to nature for specific and targeted treatments?

Serums, purifying lotions, anti-blemish gels, face scrubs could be replaced by solutions based on honey and its antibacterial qualities… as long as you choose the right type and use it the right way.

Why honey?

This breakfast staple also possesses therapeutic and beautifying qualities. Honey is mostly known in the beauty sector for its antibacterial properties.

However, it’s important to pay attention to how it’s used. Merely spreading it on your face with a wooden spoon won’t do the trick.

What are the benefits?

Honey has multiple qualities. Apart from its antibacterial properties, honey has calming and antioxidant benefits.

Its strong healing powers lend themselves to helping prevent acne, dealing with skin blemishes, oily skin and even blackheads.

However, choosing the right type of honey is the key, as its virtues are linked to the flowers chosen by the bees. In this case, thyme honey is most adapted to skin issues.

An additional advantage?

Like many natural products, honey offers a long list of benefits.

While it may be particularly adapted to oily skin, sensitive complexions love it for its soothing properties, dry skin benefits from its nourishing qualities and it can also prevent skin ageing.

How to use it?

Elaborating your own facial masks with honey will allow you to take advantage of its benefits and personalize them to your skin type with other ingredients.

For oily skin and blemishes: three spoons of honey + one spoon of cinnamon powder and/or three spoons of honey + one spoon of green clay. Thyme and Manuka honey are the best options.

Where to find it?

Honey is rather affordable compared to industrial cosmetic products, especially since you’ll only need a few spoonfuls to make a facial.

Prices can nonetheless vary depending on the type of honey you choose. Manuka honey is one of the most expensive.

While it is fairly easy to find, it’s recommended to look for local producers.

Many cosmetic brands also offer honey-based products such as masks and balms.



