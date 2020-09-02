Raw Salmon Rice Bowl is a one-dish showstopper

It is always a treat to get one’s hands on “sashimi quality” raw salmon. And as everyone knows, if it is true sashimi quality, the best way to eat it would be as it is – raw!

And so, this is how this simple version of salmon don (rice bowl) with onsen egg was born.

But remember, when it comes to raw fish, treat it with caution. Make sure the fish is of good quality and fresh or the risk of food poisoning is very real.

Ingredients

Sashimi quality salmon

Japanese cucumber

Egg

Japanese rice, cooked

Sesame oil

Soy sauce

Pickled ginger (optional)

Seaweed sheet (optional)

Wasabi

Method

Sous vide the egg at 63ºC for at least one hour and cook the Japanese rice.

Remove salmon skin and cut the fish into sashimi size.

Run the fish through a mixture of sesame oil and soy sauce (1:1 ratio).

Put rice in individual bowls and assemble everything on top.

Serve with wasabi on the side.

This is about as simple as it gets, and the result is as delicious as that served in a Japanese restaurant, except that the portion of fish is way bigger.

This recipe was first published here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



