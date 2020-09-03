The ornate dragon temples of Kajang

Kajang is best known as the country’s satay capital, but it does have some stunning Chinese temples that make it worth spending some extra time there.

Inside Kui Tin Biow Temple in Jalan Reko, offerings of fruit had been neatly stacked on the altar in front of the deities.

Rather incongruously, the courtyard in front of the temple had a large banner advertising Carlsberg beer and the place seemed to double up as a restaurant.

There are many different styles of temples in Kajang. Such as this Taoist temple with the characteristic dragons on the rooftop.

At the summit of Bukit Mewah, with a view of Kajang and the distant hills, is the Loong Tien Koong or Dragon Temple. It is most likely a Taoist temple.

The Dragon Temple has extensive gardens with a lovely stupa in one corner.

This article first appeared on Thrifty Traveller



