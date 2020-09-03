The ornate dragon temples of Kajang

Kui Tin Biow Temple

Kajang is best known as the country’s satay capital, but it does have some stunning Chinese temples that make it worth spending some extra time there.

Inside Kui Tin Biow Temple in Jalan Reko, offerings of fruit had been neatly stacked on the altar in front of the deities.

Rather incongruously, the courtyard in front of the temple had a large banner advertising Carlsberg beer and the place seemed to double up as a restaurant.

The altar at Kui Tin Biow Temple.

There are many different styles of temples in Kajang. Such as this Taoist temple with the characteristic dragons on the rooftop.
Rooftop dragon statues are a common feature of Taoist temples.
A detail of the rooftop dragons on this Taoist temple.

At the summit of Bukit Mewah, with a view of Kajang and the distant hills, is the Loong Tien Koong or Dragon Temple. It is most likely a Taoist temple.

The gardens of the Dragon Temple offer a serene panoramic view.
Detailing of the roof of the Loong Tien Koong Temple.

The Dragon Temple has extensive gardens with a lovely stupa in one corner.

The stupa in the garden of the Loong Tien Koong Temple.

