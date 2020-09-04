10 parties to notify when you’re moving house

So, everything is slowly getting packed and the boxes are being labelled, ready to be moved to the new home.

But there is still that feeling that something has been forgotten. Has everyone been told of the move – like family and friends?

Apart from these important people, there are 10 other parties who must be notified.

1. Utility companies

Notify the utility companies if paying the electricity, water and sewerage bills for your old property is no longer your responsibility.

If the name on the account is not changed, you could end up being billed for utilities the new tenants are using.

It can be done easily in person, or online through the Tenaga Nasional Bhd online portal for electricity and by emailing Indah Water Konsortium for sewerage services.

Changing the water service, however, needs to be done in person at any Syabas branch.

When making the change, bring along your MyKad, Sales and Purchase Agreement of the old property, and the latest utility bill.

Any outstanding bills must be settled before changing the account.

2. The government (National Registration Department)

Malaysian citizens are by law required to notify the government when moving to a new residence and intending to stay there for more than 90 days.

Changing the address on your MyKad can be done in person at any National Registration Department branch.

A change of address form must be filled out and don’t forget to bring along the most important document – your Mykad. The fee for an address update and a new MyKad is RM10.

3. Banks

Get in touch with the banks to update your address, even if you are only using online services and receiving electronic statements.

Many banks in Malaysia still send promotional or sensitive material through the mail, and personal and financial information risks being exposed if it goes to the old address.

Certain banks may allow a change of address via their online portal or over the phone, but most require you to show up in person to do so – inconvenient, perhaps, but it ensures that your information is protected and the change isn’t a fraudulent one.

Bring along personal identification and proof-of-address documents.

4. Credit card companies

Make sure the credit card company knows about the move to ensure the billing address is accurate, as well as to protect you from fraud or future complications for the discrepancy in the address.

The change of address can be done online, over the phone or in person at a credit card service centre.

5. Insurance providers

Whether it’s medical, personal, or automobile insurance, make sure the service provider knows about your move to make sure insurance policies are all valid and up to date so coverage continues uninterrupted.

6. Phone and internet service providers

Whether you are a post-paid or monthly paying customer, alert the phone and internet service providers of the move to make sure the billing and current residential address are the same.

This can be done online, over the phone, or in person at a service centre. Pre-paid customers generally do not need to notify their provider.

7. Subscriptions

Think about any newspaper, magazine, food or other subscriptions you are currently paying for and get in touch with them to update your address.

8. Online services

Do not neglect the fun stuff. Avid users of online retail and delivery services, such as Lazada, Zalora, Food Panda and so on, should update their address, or risk having purchases and packages sent to the old location, which could be 100km away.

And who knows? The new tenant might be enjoying the spoils of your forgetfulness.

9. The post office

To make sure all the mail gets delivered, tell Pos Malaysia of the change of address. For a certain time period, mail addressed to the old address will be redirected to the new one.

10. The neighbours

Even if you are not particularly close to your neighbours or community, it is basic courtesy to let them know about the move. It helps avoid confusion and concern when you suddenly disappear.

It will also allow the neighbours to manage their security – burglars have been known to rob houses using the ruse that they are moving house for someone, and suddenly seeing one’s things being carted out into unknown moving trucks might put the community into high alert.

Besides, they might even be nice enough to offer help, or throw you a little farewell party with good food and fun.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

