Don’t miss this reliable SUV while shopping for a new ride

The Mitsubishi Outlander has been among the crowded SUV field for a while now.

While many buyers with RM150,000 in hand will go straight to its rival showrooms, the attractive RM140,000 price tag on the Outlander may just steer the more adventurous towards this mightily capable Japanese SUV instead.

Some buyers may dismiss the more estate-like aesthetics of the Outlander, especially when compared to its higher riding competition.

However, there is no denying that the Outlander is still a handsome vehicle, especially from the front with LED daytime running lights flanking the imposing Dynamic Shield front grille.

Riding on 457.2 mm alloys, the boxy styling of the Outlander serves another purpose. And that is to make space for an extra two seats in the rear. Not something that is possible in most other soft roaders that only have five seats.

The boxy design also contributes to the Outlander’s best-in-class cargo capacity at 1,608 litres.

While on the subject of the interior, the inside of the Outlander is suitably appointed with all the usual conveniences one finds in this type of car.

Taking centre stage on the dash is a 177.8 mm touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Dual zone climate control keeps all seven passengers cool, while the sunroof bathes the cabin with sunlight.

The driver meanwhile can start the car at the push of a button and enjoy the leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters. The auto-dimming rear view mirror eliminates glare while driving at night.

It’s night time too when the interior ambient lighting is most obvious. Little things like auto-lights and wipers, a 360º reverse camera, parking sensors, electronic tailgate and power folding mirrors are also standard on the Outlander.

Under the hood of this seven-seat SUV is either a 2.0 or a 2.4 litre MIVEC four cylinder, which produces power figures of 145 hp/196 Nm and 167 hp/222 Nm respectively.

Mated to a CVT transmission with a six-step manual mode, the Outlander is more than adequate for the daily commute.

And when the situation demands it, this Japanese crossover is also one of the few in the segment to actually come standard with selectable four-wheel drive. There are three modes to choose from: 4WD ECO, 4WD AUTO and 4WD LOCK.

In addition to the four-wheel drive system, the Outlander comes with a full suite of safety acronyms to keep you out of trouble.

These include Active Stability Control (ASC), Traction Control, Hill Start Assist with Auto Hold, ABS with EBD, a Rest Reminder and Brake Assist.

This Mitsubishi SUV also comes with an integrated dash cam, something increasingly common on cars today.

If the worst were to happen too, the Outlander comes with seven airbags, including one for the driver’s knee, and is constructed from Mitsubishi’s extra strong RISE body architecture, earning this SUV a 5-star Asean NCAP safety rating.

With savings of up to RM8,000 in total from tax exemption and cash rebates, in addition to the two years’ free maintenance plan and five years unlimited mileage warranty, the Outlander is now a worthier rival than ever to its more popular rivals.

