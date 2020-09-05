How to write an effective cover letter for first-timers

Applying for a job with no prior work experience is challenging. But there are ways to write a cover letter that will capture the hiring manager’s interest.

Describing the right skills that can benefit the company and providing value can make one’s cover letter stand out among other applicants with work experience.

First, try to find out to whom the cover letter is being sent.

Cover letters for most job applications are sent through an automated system online.

If possible, find out the name of the person in charge of managing the recruitment process, through LinkedIn or a company website. This will help the first-time applicant to craft a more personalised cover letter.

The opening paragraph should establish a connection between the applicant and the person reading the cover letter.

To do this, two essential pieces of information must be provided: how the individual knows about the job opening and the position they are applying for.

If the applicant has been referred by a friend or ex-colleague who has specifically said to mention their name, do so, in the cover letter. This can be important if the application is going to a human resource department that may need to track its recruitment process.

It is also important to mention the name of the position and any corresponding number from the job application or listing. These details can help the person hiring to process applications more efficiently, especially if they are hiring for multiple positions.

The body of the letter needs to elaborate on specific details about why one is a great fit for the position. Spend time researching the job listing and try to look for a relatable experience one may have had.

Most job listings provide the duties and responsibilities of the job, which can give a better idea if the individual is qualified for the position, as opposed to looking only at the qualification requirements.

Individuals with no work experience can draw on their education, be it college or secondary school. Look through the job listing for skills that are transferable, meaning skills that apply to any industry a job is in.

Most entry-level jobs will have transferable skills and skill sets, specifically around a worker’s attitude and seriousness about employment. are the skills that should be mentioned in the cover letter.

Again, taking one’s college experience as an example, perhaps the individual made a significant improvement of a grade over a semester.

Most people may think it is not suitable to mention these things, but employers would rather see an individual who was able to put something together describing themselves and their work ethic, instead of saying things like they have zero work experience but will do their best.

The cover letter should also mention the reasons why the applicant wants to work for the company.

Do thorough research on its website and sites related to the company. Find out what its values and goals are and who the people working behind the scenes are.

All of this information is an opportunity to establish a unique connection with the person going through the cover letter.

The cover letter should conclude with a short, one- or two-sentence paragraph that mentions how and when the applicant intends to follow up and provides contact details and availability for an interview.

Lastly, thank them for their time and consideration.

This article first appeared in jobstore.com

Jobstore is an online job site that specialises in providing jobseekers with the latest job opportunities by matching talented individuals with reputable companies in Malaysia. Find your dream job with over 40,000 job vacancies in Malaysia.



