Blackie, the little beauty who loves to chew on mutton bones

Meet Blackie, a two-year-old Dalmation mix-breed who loves nothing better than to settle down to a juicy and delicious mutton bone.

“That’s her absolute favourite and she can never get enough of them. But she absolutely hates chicken feet and no amount of coaxing and pleading will get her to have some,” says Vinadha, who adopted Blackie as a pup.

Today, Blackie is a beautiful pooch who’s a little cheeky, a little jealous but very loving and intelligent.

A fast and eager learner, Blackie mastered the commands of “sit”, “stay”, “walk”, “jump” and “high-5” in record time.

When not being a model student and impressing Vinadha no end with her intelligence, Blackie likes to busy herself playing with the many soft toys in her collection.

Sometimes, when feeling particularly mischievous, this little girl will steal the toys belonging to Vinadha’s son, Jay and have a nice go at them.

Like many of her canine brothers and sisters, Blackie dislikes taking a bath. In fact, she’s downright afraid of it and will shiver and shake when she senses a cold and wet bath about to happen.

Blackie may look all sweet and friendly, but don’t let her innocent face fool you. “This dog is pretty fierce. So, you have to watch yourself around her. However, once she’s warmed up to you, she can be super friendly,” Vinadha says.

Preferring the rough and tumble kind of life, Blackie is quite content to sleep on the door mat at night or duck under the car for a cool snooze.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



