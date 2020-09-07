New laser projector brings high-def quality to small spaces

SEOUL: The ultra short-throw laser projector unveiled by Samsung last week delivers 4K quality picture at very close range.

Embarking the same features as connected TVs, this projector is set to change who can use projection technology in their home.

But it comes at a price: set to release later this year it will retail for €6499 in Europe.

The South Korean conglomerate made waves at this year’s IFA Berlin show in Germany with its new range of projectors, The Premiere.

Its most advanced model (LSP9T) projects a more than 120-inch picture when right in front of a wall thanks to its triple laser technology.

This projector delivers ultra high-definition picture quality (4K) as well as impressive contrast details and is compatible with HDR10+ content.

Roughly the size of a big encyclopedia, this projector embarks Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV platform and the major streaming services (audio and video) supported by the OS, meaning you won’t need a second screen.

It will begin rolling out globally in the next few months for €6499. A less expensive model, equipped with only one laser beam and not compatible with HDR10+ will cost €3490.



