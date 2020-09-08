Dwayne Johnson is most popular actor on social media

PARIS: Which stars have been headlining social media posts in the past few days? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems to be the most popular actor on social media thanks to his Instagram post following Chadwick Boseman’s death.

Jim Gaffigan, Kevin Hart and Chris Hemsworth also made waves on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube last week.

The Hollywood Reporter analyzed data from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube between August 26 and September 1 to rank its famous “Social Climbers.”

For the third week in a row, “The Rock” leads the top 10 actors on social media. His August 29 Instagram post about the late “Black Panther” star was liked over 7 million times.

The caption of a black and white portrait reads “Hard to imagine the quiet pain and struggle you went thru all these years, yet still shined your powerful light and talents to inspire the world.” Boseman died of cancer aged 43.

Chris Hemworth, fifth in this ranking, posted the most popular picture, amassing 8 million likes on Instagram, showing him next to Boseman.

For comedians, Jim Gaffigan precedes Kevin Hart. Gaffigan also ranks second on the actors ranking, behind Dwayne Johnson.

“The Umbrella Academy” takes top spot as most popular TV series on the four platforms, one month after its second season premiered on Netflix.

Top Actors

Dwayne Johnson (=) Jim Gaffigan (debut) Kevin Hart (+6) Viola Davis (re-entry) Chris Hemsworth (re-entry) Macaulay Culkin (re-entry) Mark Ruffalo (re-entry) Lili Reinhart (+2) 9. Bette Midler (re-entry) Dove Cameron (re-entry)

Top Comedians

Jim Gaffigan (re-entry) Kevin Hart (-1) DL Hughley (=) Joe Rogan (-2) Trevor Noah (re-entry) Lil’ Duval (-2) Kountry Wayne (=) Desi Banks (+2) Karlous Miller (re-entry) Martin Lawrence (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Mike Huckabee (=) Gordon Ramsay (+2) Jake Tapper (-1) Steve Harvey (-1) Trevor Noah (re-entry) Chris Hayes (+2) Liz Wheeler (+3) Bear Grylls (re-entry) Chelsea Handler (re-entry) Bill Maher (-5)

Top Scripted

1. The Umbrella Academy (=) Doctor Who (re-entry) SpongeBob SquarePants (+1) Lucifer (-2) Peaky Blinders (=) Mickey Mouse (re-entry) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (-4) This Is Us (re-entry) Sesame Street (+1) Peppa Pig (re-entry)



