Pharrell Williams launches reusable cutlery made from CDs

CDs are getting a new life after being recycled as reusable cutlery. That’s Pharrell Williams’ latest design project launched with German studio Pentatonic to reduce plastic waste.

Recycled food packaging was also used in the creation of this innovative set designed for those who want to eat on the go but avoid single-use items.

Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams has been in the restaurant and food business for years. He is also a design aficionado, and this project “The Pebble by Otherware,” reveals his interest in making dining more sustainable.

Through his I Am Other studio, Pharrell Williams has designed a new generation of foldable forks, knives, chopsticks and sustainable straws in collaboration with Berlin studio Pentatonic.

The music mogul chose to use polycarbonate from recycled CDs to design the case for this cutlery.

Handles are made of polypropylene, derived from food packaging. The set is dishwasher safe, and each component can be recycled if you decide to get rid of it one day.

Mind you, priced at €55, you may want to keep this set for a few years or even decades.



