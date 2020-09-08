Scaling and strengthening a business through Work 4.0

The technological advances of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 have compelled people to design new ways to work, and many aspects of working today were seen not too long ago as the future.

“Work 4.0” has created many benefits in terms of cost, investment, market presence and more. It is Workana’s goal to set companies up for success in making the most of the new labour revolution.

How familiar is Work 4.0?

In determining a company’s position in the market, the first question to ask is how it is doing in terms of recognition and the impact it has on the industry it is in.

A query that arises when assessing this is, “what does Work 4.0 work have to do with the company’s standing in the marketplace?”

The answer is that companies and businesses that adopt a more productive labour dynamic based on Work 4.0 improve their position in the market.

This is because the more technology a company uses to find the talent it needs, the more freedom it has to build its brand positioning.

In fact, now more than ever, workers are needed who are capable of creating strategies that encompass the entire digital ecosystem and who understand how to leverage them both online and offline.

Evaluating the business in comparison with the competition is another way to determine how familiar one is with Work 4.0. Now, successful companies leverage teleworking or remote working, using professionals who are specialised in emerging professions.

For example, if a company does not have an expert in Big Data, the competition will surpass it because they are using data analysis to make the best decisions.

Which leads to the second question, “What resources are available to the company to make decisions?”

Obviously, decision-making is crucial for success in any market niche. Companies that make decisions based on instinct tend to fail. That may sound harsh, but those who are successful in the market understand that knowledge is power and that data, analysis and automated tools are taking centre stage.

Companies that do not have a data analysis expert on the team, or an expert who can automate statistical tools and other tools, are putting the future of their business at risk.

The three keys of Work 4.0

Work 4.0 work makes an organisation’s evolution possible. It sets the pace in three areas:

Robotisation

Automation

Digitalisation

These three elements translate into strategy, structure, and projections. This process optimisation is achieved through production, storage and marketing processes.

Taking into account these three keys, it is certain that some companies would need new labour profiles and job posts. But with the advent of teleworking as a part of the Work 4.0 revolution, creating such profiles and job posts does not require more space, tools and materials.

Here are some of the profiles companies should consider adding to the staff:

Big Data experts

Client experience management specialists

Technological operation directors

Digital marketing experts

Search engine optimisation (SEO) technicians

User experience (UX) specialists

Agile project consultants

Blockchain experts

Social media strategists, consultants

These experts can propel a business forward, positioning it in the market and giving the company the competitive edge it needs to thrive in its niche.

Before diving in, start by understanding each of these aspects in the context of Work 4.0.

It is clear that Work 4.0 opens up a realm of acquisition possibilities for companies. Having professionals who are qualified in the aspects that have been discussed can provide a unique value proposition that serves as a differentiating factor for a company that will help strengthen its position in the market.

Using telework platforms

Telework – freelancing or working remotely is one of the fundamental elements of Work 4.0.

Most professionals in the tech fields, robotisation, automation and digitalisation work remotely because they understand the value of their work and the benefits of telework.

Hiring through Workana is the best way to find freelancers who are available to help companies reap the benefits of these new professions.

Leveraging Work 4.0 to benefit a business

With a new understanding of Work 4.0, one might ask how to use it to one’s advantage.

It can help in the following ways:

Identify an organisation’s weaknesses in terms of competitiveness;

Discover if a company is using robotisation, automation, and digitalisation, at what levels and how to make the most of each one;

In consultation with experts in each of these areas and asking for projections to help determine how these three aspects can improve the company’s current situation;

With hiring professionals to effect the changes needed to give the business the technological jumpstart it needs.

One of the great benefits of Work 4.0 is that organisations can hire remote workers and get support from a distance.

Whether it is a multinational corporation or a small business, Workana can help find the freelancers with the necessary skills, evaluate their profiles, interview them, receive proposals and help them succeed in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 through Work 4.0.

