12 ways a lick of paint can cheer up a dull corner

Every house has them, those hard-to-decorate, awkward corners; the stairs, in the living room or even the dining area.

These are areas that are usually too small or too awkward to place a piece of furniture but can look bare if nothing is done with them.

The ingenious things people do to fill them up often include framing photographs on the wall and installing built-ins.

However, another way to make those corners stand out is to give them a coat of paint.

It is an easy fix that can quickly transform any uninspiring corner into the focal point of a home.

Here are 12 wall painting ideas for awkward corners.

1. Create a cosy corner with a splash of orange

Orange adds warmth and a sense of comfort, so paint a window corner orange, then pair it with soft furnishings and pillows to create a cosy corner to relax in.

2. Paint a nursery corner blue for a playful touch

Add a playful vibe to the nursery by painting a corner with azure blue and adding some charming touches with cute stickers.

3. Create a play corner with paint and built-ins

This brilliant built-in works as a table for the children and as a storage bin for toys, books and pillows by flipping open the top.

It also works as a seating area or even a spot for a quick nap. Paint the corners charcoal grey and instal a couple of incandescent lights to set up a cosy mood.

4. Create an inspirational workstation corner

Most furniture would look awkward and out of place in a corner but tables do not. Take advantage of this and turn a bare corner into a workstation.

Complete the look by painting the corner with a favourite colour. Decorate the area with potted plants for a more creative vibe and a perfect spot to work from home.

5. Add personality to a seating corner near the door

Add more personality to the corner area where people take their shoes off when they come into the house. Shades of yellow inject a positive vibe, while matte black is a bold approach.

6. Paint and decorate a toddler’s corner

As toddlers are in the transition period from crawling to walking, low beds or a mattress on the floor can help them get in and out of bed safely and easily.

To keep an eye on them, place their mattress in the corner of the master bedroom and give the wall a coat of paint and decorate with a mini table or mirror.

7. Define an area via colour blocking

This method of painting is known as colour blocking, and it was one of the more popular ideas in the 1960s.

Colour blocking helps to create a distinct look by dividing the room into different “sections”. It is useful for defining different areas in an open floor plan.

8. Create a statement corner with a paint-plant combo

Greenery adds vibrancy, life and calmness to the interior of a home, and the effect is amplified when combined with a green wall.

9. Paint a dining corner

To transform the dining area from dull to exciting, paint it yellow and see how it elevates the mood.

10. Paint a cubicle kitchen corner

Cubicle kitchens are great for smaller homes as they pack functionality into a small corner space. Make a bigger statement by painting the walls with a contrasting colour.

11. Turn an unused corner to a cosy haven

Pair cheery yellow with a daybed and plenty of soft pillows to create a cosy nook for lazy weekends.

12. Make a statement corner on the staircase landing

Breathe life into that boring corner of the stairs. Forget fancy artwork or heavy bookshelves, just give it a coat of paint.

This article originally appeared on Recommend.my – Malaysia’s #1 Home Improvement Services Platform.

Recommend.my offers a safer and more convenient way to hire the best home improvement and home maintenance professionals. From flooring to interior design to air-conditioner servicing, get access to thousands of the best local contractors and professionals at your fingertips.



