Now there are 3D-printed cups made of orange peel

PARIS: Imagine an orange juice dispenser that recycles the skins by printing them in 3D in the form of cups.

Designer Carlo Ratti, in association with Italian energy supplier Eni, has made such a thing possible.

Presented for the moment in the form of a prototype, called “Feel The Peel,” each time it’s seen in action, it makes an impression.

This towering juice bar, more than three meters tall, serves freshly squeezed orange juice in 3D printed cups with the peel of the very fruits you are drinking.

The best part is that the cups, once used, are of course recyclable themselves.

“The principle of circularity can be an inspiration for tomorrow’s everyday life objects… In the next iterations of these projects, we might add new functions, such as printing fabric for clothing,” outlined Carlo Ratti.

While it’s just an experiment for the moment, it’s also proof that the concept works perfectly. First revealed in 2019, the prototype continues to be demonstrated at various events.

Discover “Feel the Peel” in video form…



