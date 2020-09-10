Chicken Rice and more at Pak Kong’s in Ipoh

When it comes to Ipoh food, probably its most famous dish is chicken rice with sweet, crunchy bean sprouts.

Many restaurants all over town serve this dish, but tourists and locals alike often head to the centre of New Town at lunchtime to enjoy a plate of this local speciality, where options abound.

The spot most favoured by the locals is Restoran Nasi Ayam Pak Kong, a stone’s throw away from the more famous Ong Kee, which is often packed with tourists.

The shop offers a good selection of dishes most associated with chicken rice – roast chicken, steamed chicken, roast pork, barbecued pork, bean sprouts – and a few not generally offered at this sort of establishment, such as sambal petai, acar, spicy sour vegetable and more.

Prices at Pak Kong are more “local friendly” than at the more touristy shops at the intersections and the food is really good, particularly the chicken (both versions) and the char siew (non-halal) deserves a special mention.

The wild card here is the sambal petai, if you like it pungent and full of aroma, this is not one to miss.

Restoran Nasi Ayam Pak Kong (Non-halal)

27 Jalan Theatre

Taman Jubilee

31400 Ipoh

Perak

GPS: 4.594754, 101.083627

Tel: (012) 588 6618

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



