Ubudiah Mosque: An architectural gem in Kuala Kangsar

The Ubudiah Mosque in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, is thought by many to be the most beautiful in the country, even though it was designed by a British non-Muslim.

The government architect was Arthur Benison Hubback, who was also responsible for the Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh railway stations and many other landmark buildings in Malaysia.

The architectural style is said to be Mogul-Gothic, drawing on elements found in Mogul mosques around India. It was built between 1913 and 1917.

The main prayer hall is octagonal and surprisingly small, about 18m across. In common with all mosques, there is no furniture, other than a carved wooden screen segregating the women’s section and the minbar (pulpit). The space is air-conditioned.

The recessed mihrab (the niche designating kiblah, or direction of prayer) is lined with naturally patterned Italian red marble. There is a fine wall-to-wall Persian carpet and a chandelier hanging from the intricately decorated ceiling.

In 1993, the mosque’s guardians decided it was too small for modern day purposes so verandas were added to accommodate more worshippers. The red, black and white marble floors of the extension complement the original design.

Next door to Ubudiah Mosque is the Royal Mausoleum where Perak’s Sultans and family members, going back to the 1800s are buried. It is built in similar style to the mosque.

Non-Muslims are welcome to visit the mosque provided they are appropriately attired and visit outside of prayer times.

This article first appeared on Thrifty Traveller



