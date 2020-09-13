Bollywood star’s death 91 days ago still engulfs Malaysians

Kuala Lumpur educationist, Monisha Kaur Sandhu is a big fan of rags to riches Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her daily morning news fix is Hindi movie reports.

On Sunday, June 14, Monisha was heartbroken. Sushant Singh, 34, apparently suffering from depression, was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan in his Mumbai apartment.

A raging debate instantly erupted over whether it was foul play or suicide.

The ‘mystery’, created largely by Sushant’s family and the media, would soon grip Bollywood movie devotees worldwide.

Today, 91 days later, Sushant’s death continues to strike a chord in the hearts of Bollywood movie lovers in Malaysia like Monisha and her family.

Why are Malaysians caught up with the death of an actor who was only 10 films old?

People are captivated by the nail-biting whodunnit involving a young talent who shot to stardom quickly, said Monisha, 30.

She said fans saw Sushant’s fairy tale journey from a subdued life in Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, to success as their own.

“His story fired the hopes of young people in small towns, resulting in many of them taking his death as a personal loss,” she said.

Many Malaysians signed a global online petition initiated by Republic TV, urging Indian federal authorities to take charge of the case when local police supposedly missed crucial leads. They succeeded.

Among those who lobbied the authorities were Monisha’s 88-year-old grandmother, Gursave Kaur, aunt Navkiran Kaur, 63, and her father Denne Singh, 60, – an indication of how the different narratives of Sushant’s life and death have absorbed the young and old.

Gursave said the resonance of Sushant was also due to people emotionally connecting with his personal life, aspirations, and achievements.

She said Sushant’s on-screen persona and real personality created a sense of interaction with her family members and the others engrossed with the case.

Her family follows daily coverage – some voyeuristic – over Indian TV and social media, “with the hope that justice will prevail if there was foul play in Sushant’s death”.

Sushant’s Instagram account now has 14.3 million followers who keep track of the chaotic twists in the case that ranges from alleged murder, drugs, and nepotism in the film industry.

It is a dream ‘mystery’ script that unfolded amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a lockdown. It polarised India.

Politicians have joined the fray to get justice for Sushant’s family as elections are due later in the year in Bihar.

In recent days, the spotlight has been on Sushant’s actress girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty – the most high-profile arrest in connection with the case.

Rhea has been jailed by India’s narcotics control authority for allegedly buying drugs for Sushant. She will be remanded until September 22.

Sushant’s father had filed a police report, accusing Rhea of abetment of suicide and misappropriation of his son’s money.

Journalists, playing detective, have turned the personal lives of the couple into subjects of public debate.

Ratings-mad television channels have exposed information about the actor’s mental health and medication, raising the ire of experts who deemed such reporting on a sensitive subject such as suicide as unethical.

To prove their theories of Rhea being a ‘gold digger’, the actor’s leaked bank account details were made public.

The media sleuths postulate Sushant was pushed to the brink because of Rhea and the apathy of Bollywood elite who shunned talents out of their circle.

Expect more turns in the nerve-shredding story that could well be the longest running ‘movie’ featuring Sushant.



