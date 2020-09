By

Golden Lion: “Nomadland” by Chloe Zhao, China-US

Jury prize: Michel Franco for “New Order”, Mexico

Best director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa for “Wife of a Spy”, Japan

Special jury prize: Andrei Konchalovsky for “Dear Comrades”, Russia

Best actress: Britain’s Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman”

Best actor: Italy’s Pierfrancesco Favino for “Padrenostro”