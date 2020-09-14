5 ways to create the kitchen of your dreams

The kitchen is the heart of the home so why not invest some time and a little money to create a beautiful space that has both form and function?

Below are five easy ways to transform an otherwise ordinary-looking kitchen to one that is magazine-worthy.

1. Paint a small kitchen in lighter colours

Size does not matter. Even a small kitchen can be made to look bigger and more spacious with a few optical illusions.

Paint the kitchen in lighter colours, such as baby blue, pale yellow, light grey and white.

2. Instal multiple power points

Prepping a dish from scratch can be quite daunting and time-consuming. That is why kitchen appliances were invented.

Most people have multiple appliances so multiple power points are also needed in the kitchen. With multiple power points, more than one appliance can be used at any one time.

3. Consider the size of the countertops

Pulling off Masterchef-level recipes not only requires skill but the right cookware and a comfortable amount of space to work in.

Having larger countertops makes it easier to comfortably organise and prepare the ingredients for a delicious meal.

4. Add a kitchen island

If there is space in the kitchen to add an island, do it. It not only looks good, it is also highly functional and useful.

A kitchen island can be set up according to your specific needs. For example, it can be the main cooking area by incorporating the stove and an oven, creating more prep space elsewhere.

5. Place appliances in the correct spots

Proper placement of the kitchen appliances you use helps to make the kitchen look organised and function better.

Most kitchen designers follow the kitchen triangle concept, creating a rotational path between stove, sink and refrigerator.

And for an even more pulled together look, get organisers that match the aesthetic of the kitchen to hide all those messy small things.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

