Now you can meditate with Gisele Bündchen

PARIS: Gisele Bündchen branched out from modeling to take up the practice of meditation several years ago.

A fervent yoga enthusiast, the Brazilian celebrity is now bringing her expertise in the area to fans in quest of well-being by providing a simple introduction to meditation through a partnership with the Insight Timer application.

In 2015, Gisele Bündchen put an end to her career as a model on the catwalks, embracing a very healthy lifestyle, both in terms of diet and practices based on attaining harmony of body and mind.

Meditation and yoga are now an integral part of the daily life of the 40-something star who is often referred to as the priestess of well-being.

So it comes as no surprise that the Insight Timer application, one of the world’s best-known meditation applications, has turned to the former Brazilian model to offer sessions to its 17 million users.

Whether you are a novice or an expert, you will soon be able to take advantage of Gisele Bündchen’s knowledge – free of charge – to fight stress and anxiety, and find a new balance in your life. All in English and Portuguese.

Mediation to deal with the effects of the pandemic

The former star of the catwalk is essentially proposing a series of guided meditations that have been developed in response to ailments resulting from the covid-19 crisis and affecting people around the world, from stress to sleep disorders and certain anxieties.

“Hope In Times Of Uncertainty” is the first of a long list of sessions that will be broadcast monthly in both languages. Some sessions will be more specific.

The first will be dedicated to parents and their children, while a second will be put online on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, scheduled for October 10.

Not only will you be able to get an introduction to meditation with Gisele Bündchen, you will also be able to participate in live talks.

The new coach will talk about her relationship to meditation and the impact the practice has had on her own life. “Meditation came into my life during a very challenging time, and transformed me in incredible ways,” the Brazilian noted on her Instagram account.

Available in 44 languages, the Insight Timer application now counts some 17 million users around the world who have benefited from guided meditations by Russell Brand, Elizabeth Gilbert, and the Dalai Lama, among others.



