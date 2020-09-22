Top 10 must-try street food in Thailand

Thailand is famous for its street food and it offers something for every taste – from the brave souls who want to sample insects to carnivores and vegetarians seeking meat-free options.

And if it all seems a little overwhelming, being a tourist haven means Thailand offers food from all over the world.

But here are the Top 10 Thai hawker dishes to try.

1. Pad Thai Noodles

Pad Thai Noodle is made of rice flat noodles topped mainly with vegetables, along with a choice of non-vegetarian toppings such as seafood, chicken or prawns.

It tastes heavenly sprinkled with crushed peanuts and Thai sauce. This dish is served on the street as well as at five-star restaurants.

2. Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup is a clear soup with chicken chunks or leg with glass noodles. It comes with sweet basil leaves, beansprouts and different sauces on the side, which enhances the whole experience.

The core of this delightful soup is the tasty broth, which is cooked for hours before serving. A must try.

3. Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice is one of those crazy and unique combinations Thai food is known for. And it tastes way better than pineapple pizza.

It is regular fried rice with chunky pineapple pieces and dried fruit, served inside a half a pineapple. It looks good as it tastes and a vegetarian version can be requested.

4. Tom Yam Soup

Now this dish is pretty famous and most Southeast Asian restaurants all over the world serve it. Tom Yam Goong (prawns) or Tom Yam Kha (chicken) are the ones to go for.

It is sometimes clear and sometimes made with coconut cream and always features Thai ginger, lemon grass and cili padi. It’s Asian soul food.

5. Thai-style seafood or fish grill

This one can be a little tricky. Fresh grilled fish and seafood is readily available, especially in the coastal cities, but with so many foreign tourists, the street food counters often offer the more western-style fish and chips, barbecued fish or lemon butter grill.

Ask for the Thai-style preparations such as fish fried with spicy Thai sauce, fish grilled with Thai chilli and so on.

6. Som Tam

Som Tam is a vegetarian papaya salad, though it is a good idea to make sure as fish sauce and dried prawns are sometimes added.

Raw papaya is shredded and mashed with green chillies, groundnuts, tomatoes and oil in a stone grinder.

The salad is served with more groundnut powder, salt and lemon juice. This vegan option is really tasty and healthy.

7. Thai Pancake

Thai Pancake is not the typical pancake, it is more like stuffed roti and it is available everywhere in Thailand.

Flour rotis are fried in oil and stuffed with any sweet topping of choice: Nutella or fresh fruit such as banana or mango.

Before serving, they are decorated with condensed milk. This is one vegetarian sweet dish not to be missed.

8. Rice and Thai Green or Red Curry

Thai curry with rice is pretty famous from street-side stalls to posh restaurants. There are two main varieties to choose from green or red curry, both equally awesome.

The curry can be vegetarian, chicken or pork-based or with seafood.

9. Coconut ice cream

Thai coconut ice-cream is awesome. Fresh, tender coconut served with coconut-flavoured ice cream and the toppings and sauces of choice is just amazing.

10. Mango Sticky Rice

Saved the best for last – Mango Sticky Rice. Sticky rice with chunky pieces of mango, condensed milk and coconut cream is an absolutely divine combination.

Amit and Anindita are Indian Travel bloggers who blog at Travel Like We Do. They talk about affordable travel in India and abroad. They are still travelling and capturing their moments.



