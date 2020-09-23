K-pop is a major Twitter trend of the year with over 6 billion tweets

Twitter has announced that 6.1 billion posts concerning K-pop have been shared on its platform during the past 12 months.

A total of over 300 different topics concerning Korean pop music emerged this year (spanning many different bands).

Interesting fact: American internet users were the ones sharing most messages about K-pop, ahead of Japanese and even South Korean Twitter users.

Top 10 countries where #Kpop was most active:

USA Japan South Korea Indonesia The Philippines Thailand Brazil Malaysia Mexico Argentina

Between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, BTS was the most talked about K-pop band worldwide, ahead of EXO and ATEEZ.



