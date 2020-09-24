9 ways to chill with the family and save loads

Going on a holiday doesn’t have to cost a bomb. And isn’t it fantastic to know that some of the holiday destinations featured here are offering promotional prices too good to turn down.

So, what’s stopping you from packing your bags, hopping into your car and waving all your worries away – at least for a day or two.

P/S: Klook has done all the hard work of scouting the Klang Valley and putting together some of the best deals in town to suit your budget.

Here’s the top nine.

1. The Chow Kit

This hotel was ranked number 20th on the New York Time’s list of “52 Places To Go In 2020”.

The Chow Kit offers guests simplified luxury via their thoughtfully designed space inspired by local stories and honest materials.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, timber floors, rain showers, and luxury linen-covered beds, The Chow Kit is a cosy staycation spot you won’t want to miss.

Address: 1012, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Chow Kit, 50100 Kuala Lumpur

Price range: From RM85 per person

2. Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC

Located in the vibrant Bukit Bintang area, Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC was awarded the “Best 4-Star Hotel In KL City Centre” in 2018.

It’s a short walk away from some of Kuala Lumpur’s best shopping malls, bars, chic clubs, laid-back restaurants, and popular attractions like Chinatown, Little India, and the KL Tower.

Book your staycation package on Klook that comes inclusive of a night’s stay in a Studio Executive King Room, breakfast, and dinner at Hugo’s KL Dining.

Address: No 1, Lorong Ceylon, Bukit Ceylon, 50200 Kuala Lumpur

Price Range: RM133 per person

Special Promo: Book your stay at 38% OFF on Klook

3. Furama Bukit Bintang

Furama Bukit Bintang is a five-minute walk from Berjaya Times Square.

The rooms here are spacious, elegantly designed, and provide spectacular views of the vibrant city.

Book a one-night stay in a deluxe room perfect for families – package includes a one-night stay, as well as breakfast and lunch for four people at a rate of only RM40 per person.

Address: 136, Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Price Range: From RM40 per person (RM160 for family staycation package)

Special Promo: Book your stay at 46% OFF on Klook

4. Oakwood Hotel & Residence

The modern rooms at Oakwood Hotel & Residence exude warmth and comfort and will make you feel at home instantly.

Book your staycation package here and enjoy 28% off the discounted rate inclusive of a one-night stay, breakfast, 30% off food voucher, and early check-in or late check-out available upon request.

Address: 222, Jalan Ampang, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Price Range: RM110 per person

Special Promo: Book your stay at 30% OFF on Klook

5. Sekeping Jugra, Old Klang Road

Located in a quiet neighbourhood along Old Klang Road, Sekeping Jugra is a hidden gem waiting to be explored.

This single-storey house was built in the 1950s and is split into a few living and working spaces interconnected via narrow alleyways, courtyards, and gardens.

This rustic space is simple yet serene, the best part being the rooftop garden where you can harvest your own food.

Address: 3, Jalan Jugra, 58100 Kuala Lumpur

6. The Boulevard – A St Giles Hotel

This 4-star hotel is strategically located in the vibrant district of Mid Valley City, where you can enjoy direct access to Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall.

Book a special staycation deal here (perfect for couples or families) and enjoy a complimentary room upgrade, late check-out service, and access to facilities within the hotel including the fitness centre and in-house spa.

Deal also includes breakfast, and lunch or dinner.

Address: Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Price Range: RM160 per person

Special Promo: Book your stay at 37% OFF on Klook

7. Sebelas, Bangsar

Sebelas is for the minimalists looking for a space to unwind in.

This hidden enclave tucked in the quieter side of Bangsar will provide you with all the peace you need to recharge after a long week.

The space includes a swimming pool that will welcome you for a nice dip, a cosy reading area with lots of natural sunlight, and a rooftop deck for a romantic night of stargazing.

Address: 11, Jalan Senangin, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Price Range: From RM80 per person

8. Vivatel Kuala Lumpur Hotel

The architects of Vivatel Kuala Lumpur aimed to seamlessly blend contemporary design with inspiration from natural landscapes.

The modern, comfortable rooms here reflect the vibrant vibe of Kuala Lumpur and promise a quiet sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Book your discounted stay here and enjoy 24% off, inclusive of a night’s stay, breakfast, and a 20% off F&B discount voucher.

Address: 85, Jalan Loke Yew, Taman Miharja, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

Price Range: From RM84 per person

Special Promo: Book your stay at 24% OFF on Klook

9. Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur

Royale Chulan is a classy 5-star hotel where heritage meets modern luxury.

Facilities at the hotel include an outdoor swimming pool (that comes with a jacuzzi and dedicated kid’s pool), a spa where you can rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit, and a fully-equipped fitness centre for fitness junkies to sweat it out at.

Book your staycation here and enjoy an incredible 64% off with a package that comes inclusive of breakfast, dinner, complimentary early check-in at 10am, and complimentary late check-out at 3pm.

Address: 5, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Price Range: From RM135 per person

Special Promo: Book your stay at 64% OFF on Klook

This article first appeared on Klook, the number one activity booking platform where you can discover and book amazing things to do at great prices.



