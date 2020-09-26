Portuguese egg tarts: a silky-smooth teatime treat

Many people love egg tarts, and interestingly there are over 10 variations of this one sweet treat.
From Portuguese, to Chinese, to Brazilian and British – these tarts are a much-loved delicacy all over the world.
Probably the most popular egg tarts are the Portuguese and the Chinese varieties.
These pastries are made with a delicious outer shell filled with egg custard and then baked.
This easy recipe calls for store-bought ingredients for the tastiest little dessert ever in the shortest amount of time.
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 box pie crust mix, net weight 300 g, or 1 frozen and rolled 23 cm pie crust
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- 80 ml cold water
Filling
- 4 egg yolks
- 70 g sugar or slightly less to reduce sweetness
- 80 ml heavy whipping cream
- 80 ml milk
- 3 drops vanilla extract
Method
- Stir the pie crust mix, cold water, and melted butter until pastry forms a ball.
- On a floured surface, roll the dough and cut it into 12 balls. Set aside. If using frozen crust, defrost and cut out the rounds.
- Use an electric hand beater to blend ingredients for the filling. Beat for about three minutes and strain the filling through a seive. Set aside.
- Preheat oven to 200ºC. Butter a muffin pan.
- Flatten the balls of pastry into rounds and fit them into the muffin pan by pressing firmly on bottom and sides (do not over stretch).
- Fill the pie crust dough with the egg mixture (about 80% full).
- Bake the Portuguese egg tarts at 200ºC for 15 to 20 minutes or until the filling turns brown.
TIPS
- Portuguese egg tarts usually use egg yolks and heavy cream. Egg tarts generally call for evaporated milk and whole eggs.
- If the tarts are to be eaten on the day they are made, they do not need refrigeration. They can be eaten warm, at room temperature or cold.
- Store egg tarts in the fridge if they are not to be eaten immediately and reheat them in a toaster oven for about 10 minutes before eating.
This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia
Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.