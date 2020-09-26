Portuguese egg tarts: a silky-smooth teatime treat

Many people love egg tarts, and interestingly there are over 10 variations of this one sweet treat.

From Portuguese, to Chinese, to Brazilian and British – these tarts are a much-loved delicacy all over the world.

Probably the most popular egg tarts are the Portuguese and the Chinese varieties.

These pastries are made with a delicious outer shell filled with egg custard and then baked.

This easy recipe calls for store-bought ingredients for the tastiest little dessert ever in the shortest amount of time.

Ingredients

Crust

1 box pie crust mix, net weight 300 g, or 1 frozen and rolled 23 cm pie crust

3 tablespoons melted butter

80 ml cold water

Filling

4 egg yolks

70 g sugar or slightly less to reduce sweetness

80 ml heavy whipping cream

80 ml milk

3 drops vanilla extract

Method

Stir the pie crust mix, cold water, and melted butter until pastry forms a ball.

On a floured surface, roll the dough and cut it into 12 balls. Set aside. If using frozen crust, defrost and cut out the rounds.

Use an electric hand beater to blend ingredients for the filling. Beat for about three minutes and strain the filling through a seive. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 200ºC. Butter a muffin pan.

Flatten the balls of pastry into rounds and fit them into the muffin pan by pressing firmly on bottom and sides (do not over stretch).

Fill the pie crust dough with the egg mixture (about 80% full).

Bake the Portuguese egg tarts at 200ºC for 15 to 20 minutes or until the filling turns brown.

TIPS

Portuguese egg tarts usually use egg yolks and heavy cream. Egg tarts generally call for evaporated milk and whole eggs.

If the tarts are to be eaten on the day they are made, they do not need refrigeration. They can be eaten warm, at room temperature or cold.

Store egg tarts in the fridge if they are not to be eaten immediately and reheat them in a toaster oven for about 10 minutes before eating.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



