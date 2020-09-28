3 habits that can lead to bacteria growth in the home

People often think that a few bad habits are no big deal. But they can add up and lead to the growth of unhealthy bacteria around the house.

Here are the three biggest bad habits that must be broke:

1. Not washing your bedsheets regularly

The bedsheets might not look dirty or smell as clothes do, but they still need to be washed regularly.

Bedsheets can be a hot-bed for breeding germs and viruses. These microorganisms love damp and warm spaces, and what better place than the bed?

Experts suggest that bedding should be washed at least every other week, but weekly is ideal.

2. Defrosting raw meat on the countertop

Harmful microorganisms thrive at room temperature and leaving meat or poultry out to defrost on the kitchen countertop allows millions to flourish.

This can easily lead to food poisoning, diarrhoea, vomiting and other illnesses. It is best to defrost meat or poultry in the refrigerator overnight.

Since researchers have found that coronaviruses can live on countertops for several hours or even a day, be sure to sanitise surfaces on a daily basis.

3. Using too many cleaning products

Using more spray cleaner or laundry detergent than necessary leads to a build-up on surfaces, requiring for them to be cleaned more often.

In addition, most people choose cleaning products with synthetic scents, but the scary truth is that breathing in these chemicals every day might damage your respiratory system.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

